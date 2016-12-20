Charters to phony grad rates, the top...

Charters to phony grad rates, the top 10 education stories in Alabama in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

In January, the state board of education celebrated Alabama's record high school graduation rate of 89%. State superintendent Dr. Tommy Bice gave "100 percent of the credit" for the meteoric rise from 72% to 89% in a five-year period "to our school systems, to our teachers, to our leaders, to our communities, to the people who have come together to come up with a myriad of ways to serve our school children."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Wed sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Dec 11 djalilondon 27
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,466,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC