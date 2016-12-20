Charters to phony grad rates, the top 10 education stories in Alabama in 2016

In January, the state board of education celebrated Alabama's record high school graduation rate of 89%. State superintendent Dr. Tommy Bice gave "100 percent of the credit" for the meteoric rise from 72% to 89% in a five-year period "to our school systems, to our teachers, to our leaders, to our communities, to the people who have come together to come up with a myriad of ways to serve our school children."

