Charters to phony grad rates, the top 10 education stories in Alabama in 2016
In January, the state board of education celebrated Alabama's record high school graduation rate of 89%. State superintendent Dr. Tommy Bice gave "100 percent of the credit" for the meteoric rise from 72% to 89% in a five-year period "to our school systems, to our teachers, to our leaders, to our communities, to the people who have come together to come up with a myriad of ways to serve our school children."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Wed
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC