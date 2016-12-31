Ask Yourself: Is It Safe To Have A Drink For New Year's If You're On Medication?
Police: Be Sober Before You Get Behind The Wheel On New Year's Eve Law enforcement are urging New Year's Eve celebrants to be sober before getting behind the wheel or find another way home on Saturday night. 2 Accused Of Using Fake Money At Sandwich Shop Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for two people accused of using fake money at a sandwich shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Fri
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC