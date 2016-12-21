ALEA Establishes Final Request for Pr...

ALEA Establishes Final Request for Proposal Deadline for Alabama...

MONTGOMERY On October 14th , the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency extended the deadline for response to its Request for Proposal regarding the Alabama Public Safety Broadband Radio Access Network after several major vendors indicated they would be unable to submit an RFP response until FirstNet's nationwide partner was announced. Anticipating that FirstNet would name its nationwide partner by the end of 2015, ALEA chose to extend its deadline to allow for the broadest set of respondents.

