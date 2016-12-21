ALEA Establishes Final Request for Proposal Deadline for Alabama...
MONTGOMERY On October 14th , the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency extended the deadline for response to its Request for Proposal regarding the Alabama Public Safety Broadband Radio Access Network after several major vendors indicated they would be unable to submit an RFP response until FirstNet's nationwide partner was announced. Anticipating that FirstNet would name its nationwide partner by the end of 2015, ALEA chose to extend its deadline to allow for the broadest set of respondents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Fri
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC