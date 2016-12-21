Alabama woman accused of taking $10K from propane company
An Alabama woman is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from her former employer, a propane company in Athens. Al.com reports 38-year-old Ashley Baxley, of Athens, is accused of stealing the money while she worked as an office manager for United Propane from May to September.
