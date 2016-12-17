Alabama researchers find gene behind some child development delays
Dr. Greg Cooper speaks at Huntsville's HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in 2015. Cooper's laboratory has helped find the cause of one form of child developmental delay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat
|2 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC