Alabama prisoner commits suicide just weeks after testifying in federal mental health trial
Last week, an Alabama state prisoner who had testified in an ongoing federal trial over the state of mental health care in state prisons was found dead, apparently of suicide. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections , he was found unresponsive, hanging from a piece of cloth in his cell.
