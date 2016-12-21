Alabama plays Grinch, initially denie...

Alabama plays Grinch, initially denies Santa's 'Ho Ho' license plate

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Alabama Live

For the past six years, Dave Reid, who is a professional Santa, had Saint Nick's favorite phrase, "HO HO," on his Alabama specialty wildlife license plate. This year, though, when he tried to renew plates, the Alabama Department of Revenue deemed it offense, Reid told WSFA.

Read more at Alabama Live.

