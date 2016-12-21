Alabama plays Grinch, initially denies Santa's 'Ho Ho' license plate
For the past six years, Dave Reid, who is a professional Santa, had Saint Nick's favorite phrase, "HO HO," on his Alabama specialty wildlife license plate. This year, though, when he tried to renew plates, the Alabama Department of Revenue deemed it offense, Reid told WSFA.
