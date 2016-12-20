Alabama Establishes New Mitigation Di...

Alabama Establishes New Mitigation Discounts for IBHS Fortified Structures

The Alabama Department of Insurance has established new wind mitigation discounts for property insurance for Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety Fortified residential and commercial structures in Alabama. Under Bulletin 2016-07 , discounts range from 35 percent to 60 percent on the hurricane portion of a policyholder's premium and discounts from 20 percent to 35 percent on the other wind portion of the premium.

