Alabama Establishes New Mitigation Discounts for IBHS Fortified Structures
The Alabama Department of Insurance has established new wind mitigation discounts for property insurance for Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety Fortified residential and commercial structures in Alabama. Under Bulletin 2016-07 , discounts range from 35 percent to 60 percent on the hurricane portion of a policyholder's premium and discounts from 20 percent to 35 percent on the other wind portion of the premium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
