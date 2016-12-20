Alabama Establishes New Mitigation Discounts for IBHS Fortified Structures

The Alabama Department of Insurance has established new wind mitigation discounts for property insurance for Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety Fortified residential and commercial structures in Alabama. Under Bulletin 2016-07 , discounts range from 35 percent to 60 percent on the hurricane portion of a policyholder's premium and discounts from 20 percent to 35 percent on the other wind portion of the premium.

