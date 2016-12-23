Alabama delegation's seniority in the U.S. Senate may be winding down
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is poised to become Alabama's longest serving member of Congress, if he completes his new term, which is set to run until 2022. He is 82-years-old and his office has indicated his current plan is not to seek another term for the seat he's held since 1986.
