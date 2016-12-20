Accident on I-10 Eastbound causes traffic jam for drivers
Alabama State Troopers are diverting traffic at exit 13 on Interstate 10 eastbound near Theodore after a tractor-trailer rig and a pickup truck collided around 10:00 a.m. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spokesman Kevin Cook said that motorists are being advised to use caution while traveling in the area.
