A young Alabama defensive back has been impressing behind the scenes
Brown missed some practice last week due to a pulled muscle, so freshman Shyheim Carter stepped in for Brown at nickel back. Fitzpatrick was asked this Wednesday: Which young defensive player has been impressing behind the scenes? His answer: Carter, a four-star recruit who is Brown's backup at nickel back.
