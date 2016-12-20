2016: Alabama and the death penalty
Alabama executions and a spotlight on the state's death penalty law were among the top news stories in 2016. After a more than two-year delay Alabama began executing death row inmates again in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|22 hr
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC