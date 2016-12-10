17 shelter animals get families for C...

17 shelter animals get families for Christmas thanks to 2 Huntsville women and a 600-mile drive

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Cheryl Davis, left, and Carolyn Carpino, volunteers with Huntsville-based Friends of Rescue, drove an extra transport of 17 shelter dogs and cats up to Chicago the week before Christmas. Last weekend, Bethany Marbut got a phone call from the director of an animal shelter in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glass Hat 14 hr linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Dec 11 djalilondon 27
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 6 desey001 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC