WWII evacuation and internment commemorated at Fort Rich ceremony
Military officials laying a remembrance wreath at a ceremony on in Fort Richardson National Cemetery, June 9, 2017 Photo - Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media) 75 years ago this month, the Japanese Navy launched an air-raid on Dutch Harbor, and shortly afterwards invaded two islands at the tail end of the Aleutian chain. In the aftermath, 881 Unangax were hastily evacuated from their villages, shipped away in small boats to live in abysmal camp conditions in Southeast Alaska until the end of the war.
