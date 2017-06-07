Voices of Alaska: Zinke's message bri...

Voices of Alaska: Zinke's message brings hope to Arctic I upiat

This week, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke spent time visiting our region in Alaska's Arctic. Throughout his trip, Zinke remarked about the potential of our state, the central role Alaska Natives must play in realizing that potential, and the need for government to "get out of the way" and allow local peoples to chart their own course.

