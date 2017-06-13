Voices of Alaska: Competing visions

Voices of Alaska: Competing visions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

My old friend from Steller Alternative High School, Andy Josephson, now a Democrat Representative from District 17 in Anchorage, wrote an opinion piece regarding taxes, a looming government shutdown, and differences between the Republican Senate and Democratic House. He spoke of competing visions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The M/V Taku. Mon Linda 1
Move to Alaska Mon TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May 19 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May 18 Billy Brown 64
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) May 18 Mayor Paxton 2
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC