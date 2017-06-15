Uber, Lyft cleared to launch in Alaska
Thursday, Gov. Bill Walker signed House Bill 132 into law, opening up business in Alaska for Transportation Network Companies, including popular services like Uber and Lyft. The companies already laid the groundwork to start operations before ink from the governor's pen was even dry.
