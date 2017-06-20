UAF gets $4.25 million to address one of Alaska's worst problems: Suicide
The persistent problem of suicide in Alaska is getting a fresh approach that shifts focus from despair and personal tragedy to community strengths and solutions. The new, statewide effort based at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will start this summer fueled by a $4.25 million, five-year federal grant to help young Alaska Native people become more resilient.
Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
