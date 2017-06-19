The Latest: Alaska governor defends expanded Medicaid
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker says the expansion of Medicaid to cover more lower-income Alaskans has had a significant impact and should be protected. Walker, a Republican-turned-independent, made his comments after Republicans in the U.S. Senate released a draft health care bill Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Suspected in Ohio Mass Murder Moved to A...
|10 hr
|ArrestBobby
|4
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC