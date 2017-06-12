The Borough and KPC funding breakdown
Kenai Peninsula College will see a slight increase in funding from the Kenai Peninsula Borough following last week's borough budget discussion. The borough's fiscal year 2018 budget appropriates about $824,000 to the university, an increase over last year's nearly $800,000 by about 5 percent.
