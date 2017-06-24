The Alaska Legislature passed a budget and avoided a government shutdown. What happens now?
It took more than five months, but the long-gridlocked Alaska Legislature finally agreed on a nearly $9 billion operating budget late Thursday, averting a government shutdown. The budget came with winners and losers, and it still needs Gov. Bill Walker's signature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Suspected in Ohio Mass Murder Moved to A...
|23 hr
|ArrestBobby
|6
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC