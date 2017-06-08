Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) S...

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 78,084 shares during the period.

