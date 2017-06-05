Sunken Sitka tugboat to be raised on crane barge

A crane barge arrived from Seattle over the weekend, and divers are going to work over the week to prepare to lift the Powhatan, which sank April 19. Within one day after the tug sank, it slid off an underwater ledge to a resting place 1,500 feet offshore at a depth of 160 to 180 feet .

