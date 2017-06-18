State looks to trim Medicaid costs by...

State looks to trim Medicaid costs by $30M

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is trying to cut $30 million out of its Medicaid program budget this year. Even without the added pressure of a Legislature deadlocked without a fiscal year 2018 budget, the DHSS has been concerned about the growing cost of the Medicaid program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a question about driving to Alaska from ... Sun Professional Drun... 2
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
Move to Alaska Jun 12 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May '17 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May '17 Billy Brown 64
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC