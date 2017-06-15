Sitka-based trooper kills brown bear chasing his dog
An Alaska state trooper shot a brown bear to death Wednesday in Sitka as it attacked his dog outside his home, one of several Alaska bears shot in defense of life or property this spring. The bear, a young adult boar, was killed on Bahovec Court off Halibut Point Road shortly before 6 a.m., according to Steve Bethune with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
