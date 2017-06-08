Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan at the Glenn Massay Theater...
Alaska's Republican U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan do not appear equally optimistic in the progress of Senate leadership toward crafting legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Murkowski said Thursday that there is no bill language, and while her party's leadership may agree on general concepts, the details aren't there.
