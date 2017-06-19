Secretary Seward statue to be unveiled in Alaska
The Juneau Empire reports the statue commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of Cession that made Alaska a U.S. territory. The statue arrived in Juneau a few weeks ago after traveling from Seward's longtime home in New York, through Nebraska and up to Juneau.
