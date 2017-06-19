Secretary Seward statue to be unveile...

Secretary Seward statue to be unveiled in Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Juneau Empire reports the statue commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of Cession that made Alaska a U.S. territory. The statue arrived in Juneau a few weeks ago after traveling from Seward's longtime home in New York, through Nebraska and up to Juneau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Suspected in Ohio Mass Murder Moved to A... 16 hr ArrestBobby 6
I have a question about driving to Alaska from ... Jun 18 Professional Drun... 2
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
Move to Alaska Jun 12 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May '17 James 13
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC