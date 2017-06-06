Related:Witness: Plane in fatal Interior Alaska crash went into dive with engine running
The National Transportation Safety Board published an eyewitness account Tuesday of the May 27 crash in a preliminary report. Sam R. Brice, 81, and Howard A. "Buzz" Otis, 61, of Fairbanks and North Pole respectively were killed.
