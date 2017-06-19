Recovering from winter leaks, Hilcorp...

Recovering from winter leaks, Hilcorp targets increased production in Alaska

8 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

After discovering an overlooked pocket of offshore oil, Hilcorp's Cook Inlet production is growing again after leaks this winter caused it to shut down some activity. "It was awesome," said Chris Johnson, 35 and production foreman at the Steelhead Platform, describing his reaction after oil began flowing from the platform's newly completed well in late May .

Chicago, IL

