Recovering from winter leaks, Hilcorp targets increased production in Alaska
After discovering an overlooked pocket of offshore oil, Hilcorp's Cook Inlet production is growing again after leaks this winter caused it to shut down some activity. "It was awesome," said Chris Johnson, 35 and production foreman at the Steelhead Platform, describing his reaction after oil began flowing from the platform's newly completed well in late May .
