Puerto Rico deserves its star: Alaskans should join Rep. Don Young in supporting statehood
It has been nearly 58 years since the last star was added to the U.S. flag when Hawaii joined the union in August 1959.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Billy Brown
|64
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC