Puerto Rico deserves its star: Alaska...

Puerto Rico deserves its star: Alaskans should join Rep. Don Young in supporting statehood

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

It has been nearly 58 years since the last star was added to the U.S. flag when Hawaii joined the union in August 1959.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a question about driving to Alaska from ... Jun 18 Professional Drun... 2
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
Move to Alaska Jun 12 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May '17 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May '17 Billy Brown 64
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC