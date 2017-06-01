Political opponent says Alaska House minority leader Millett was in Hawaii while posting from Juneau
The leader of Alaska's House Republican minority, Charisse Millett, was actually in Hawaii last week when she posted on Facebook from "Juneau," according to one of her political opponents. "It's kind of hard to deal with someone who's on a vacation in Hawaii who's not telling you what they want in order to settle something," said Anchorage Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, the House Rules Committee chair and one of three Republican members of leadership in the largely-Democratic House majority.
