Police: Man was heavily armed, wore armor in Alaska incident

A man who stepped out of a pickup truck and started shooting at approaching police in Alaska was carrying two guns and about 400 rounds of ammunition on his body and in his truck, police said. Matthew Stover also was wearing body armor and a bulletproof mask when four Fairbanks officers returned fire, killing him, Police Chief Erik Jewkes said at a news conference late Tuesday.

