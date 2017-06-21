Police: Man was heavily armed, wore armor in Alaska incident
A man who stepped out of a pickup truck and started shooting at approaching police in Alaska was carrying two guns and about 400 rounds of ammunition on his body and in his truck, police said. Matthew Stover also was wearing body armor and a bulletproof mask when four Fairbanks officers returned fire, killing him, Police Chief Erik Jewkes said at a news conference late Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Suspected in Ohio Mass Murder Moved to A...
|9 hr
|ArrestBobby
|2
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC