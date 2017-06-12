Pipelines at Prudhoe Bay on Alaska's North Slope on Friday, May 22,...

Pipelines at Prudhoe Bay on Alaska's ...

8 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

State inspectors are launching efforts to require oil and gas companies to properly close hundreds of unused wells scattered across Alaska that stopped producing long ago. Cathy Foerster, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission chairwoman, acknowledged that the agency has sometimes been lax about requiring operators to permanently shut down the old wells, some of which date back to the 1960s.

