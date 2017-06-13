Pebble and ASRC team up, frustrating mine opponents in Bristol Bay region
The Pebble project developer has teamed up with an Alaska Native corporation from the North Slope, drawing sharp opposition from project opponents in Bristol Bay who say the Pebble partner, an Arctic Slope Regional Corp. subsidiary, should stick to projects in its own backyard. The Pebble Partnership announced Tuesday that it has contracted with ASRC Energy Services Alaska, an ASRC subsidiary, to increase contracting opportunities for Alaska Native village corporations with land holdings near the controversial gold and copper project in Southwest Alaska.
