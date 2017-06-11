Nineteen new wildfires appear in west...

Nineteen new wildfires appear in western Alaska within a day

22 hrs ago

Since yesterday, nineteen new fires have started west of the Yukon River in the Galena zone, an area of about 93 million acres. These latest blazes raise the current number of active wildfires in Alaska to about 50. Beth Ipsen is the spokesperson for Bureau of Land Management's Alaska Fire Service.

Chicago, IL

