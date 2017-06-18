New proposal would require Alaska high school students take standardized test once, not twice
Alaska students may have to take a statewide standardized test in high school only once, instead of twice, if the State Board of Education and Early Development adopts a new regulation proposed by the state education department. Under the proposal, Alaska students would take the statewide standardized tests in English and math in grades three through eight and at least once in high school, meeting the requirements under federal law.
