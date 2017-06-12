Monday's "Morris Alaska Report" Covers House's Extended Floor Session & Public Rallies
In Monday's night's "Morris Alaska Report," our Special Correspondent James Brooks of the Juneau Empire offers us the latest from the capital city. In tonight's segment, James Brooks details the public rallies that occurred in Juneau and across the 49th State, that have all urged the 30th Alaska State Legislature to pass a budget.
