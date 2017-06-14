Marine highway supporters look for ne...

Marine highway supporters look for new ideas amid challenges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The M/V Tustumena is again on the disabled list for most of the season as the state nears drafting its replacement. Earlier this month the Alaska Marine Highway System announced the "Rusty Tusty," as the state ferry is affectionately known to many, would be out of service until at least Aug. 15 after inspectors uncovered more damage to steel in the Tustumena's engine room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
Move to Alaska Jun 12 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May 19 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May 18 Billy Brown 64
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) May 18 Mayor Paxton 2
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC