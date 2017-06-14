Marine highway supporters look for new ideas amid challenges
The M/V Tustumena is again on the disabled list for most of the season as the state nears drafting its replacement. Earlier this month the Alaska Marine Highway System announced the "Rusty Tusty," as the state ferry is affectionately known to many, would be out of service until at least Aug. 15 after inspectors uncovered more damage to steel in the Tustumena's engine room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC