Making scents of tracking: Chena Lake class is for all breeds of dog
Ruby Baxter watches as her dog Delphi works the track during the Tanana Valley Kennel Club tracking class in the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project Tuesday morning, June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC