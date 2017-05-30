Magnitude 6.9 quake hits in Bering Sea, off Alaska: USGS
A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami. The quake's epicenter was 127 miles northwest of Attu Station, part of the Aleutian Islands archipelago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|10 hr
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Fri
|Jeb
|3
|Move to Alaska
|Fri
|KY Girl
|2
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC