Lisa Murkowski: Congress will ignore most of Trump's cuts to Interior Department

President Trump should not expect much of his fiscal 2018 Interior Department budget to come to pass, the Republican head of the Senate energy committee said Tuesday. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chairwoman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said at a hearing to review Trump's proposed 13 percent cut to the department that most of those cuts won't "become reality," especially those that target popular programs.

