Lightning ignites wildfires in Southwest and Western Alaska

More than a dozen wildfires are burning in Southwest and Western Alaska after a series of lightning strikes this week, state fire officials said, and firefighters spread across the region to battle several of them. At least 12 of the 15 fires burning in a region between McGrath and Dillingham were started by lightning this week, Alaska Division of Forestry officials said Wednesday afternoon on the Alaska Wildland Fire Information blog.

