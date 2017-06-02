It's time for Alaska to reckon with the end of fossil-fuel era
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's visit to Alaska and the filing of an undisclosed-applicant permit application to drill " in a giant area in the Susitna Basin mostly west of the Parks Highway near Talkeetna and Willow" is just the latest news sparking debate about Alaska's energy future. What is not news is that our Earth's climate is rapidly warming - and in Alaska twice as fast as the global average.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|10 hr
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Fri
|Jeb
|3
|Move to Alaska
|Fri
|KY Girl
|2
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
