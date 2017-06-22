iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Position Ra...

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot Corporation by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period.

