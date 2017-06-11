Hoping to boost number of Alaska Nati...

Hoping to boost number of Alaska Native nurses, UAA takes high school students to camp

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

From left, Maddy Carter, Natalie Waterhouse and Nadia Walluk tend to a simulated patient as instructors observe through mirrored window. The hypothetical situation involved child who had been lost in the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The M/V Taku. 3 hr Linda 1
Move to Alaska 4 hr TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May 19 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May 18 Billy Brown 64
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) May 18 Mayor Paxton 2
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC