Hope for a comprehensive fiscal plan for Alaska appears to be slipping away

16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska lawmakers appear increasingly likely to skip over long-term reforms to end the state's deficit crisis as they try to finish their annual spending plan before the state government would shut down July 1. "Political realities may not allow for a comprehensive plan. It may be that we just have to continue working piecemeal toward a plan over a long period of time," said Mike Navarre, the Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor who's been lobbying for long-term fiscal reforms.

