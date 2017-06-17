Homer recall fails in final count

13 hrs ago

By vote margins of 223 or more, an attempted recall failed for Homer City Council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds. In final results tallied today by the Special Election Canvass Board, the "no" votes increased their margins of victory to triple digits over Tuesday's voting.

Chicago, IL

