Here's the infrastructure wish list that Alaska Gov. Walker sent to Donald Trump
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is asking President Trump for $124 million to relocate the Southwest Alaska village of Newtok, which is disappearing as sea levels rise and land subsides. The request is one of seven infrastructure projects that Walker sent to Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 2
|KY Girl
|2
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC