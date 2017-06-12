Friday's "Morris Alaska Report" Covers 2nd Special Session & Ramifications
In this Friday evening's "Morris Alaska Report," our Special Correspondent James Brooks of the Juneau Empire, joins us with all the details from the capital city. Governor Bill Walker has called the 30th Alaska State Legislature into a 2nd Special Session, after failing to meet any concrete budget solutions.
