Former Kenai city manager Rick Koch dies in motorcycle accident
Rick Koch campaigns in his unsucessful 2016 run for the Alaska House of Representatives during Soldotna's Progress Days Parade on July 23, 2016. Koch, who served as Kenai's city manager from 2006 to 2016, was killed on Sunday in a motorcycle accident on the Dalton Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Billy Brown
|64
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC